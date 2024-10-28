Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 84.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 39.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

