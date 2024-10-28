Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining makes up 0.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

