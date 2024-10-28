Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $49,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.95. 119,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

