Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 1.8% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

