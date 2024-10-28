KP Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

KP Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 2.2% of KP Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 180.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,251 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

