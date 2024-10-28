L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $26.11 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $891.22 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $395.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $891.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

