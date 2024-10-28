Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.70 and last traded at $76.97. Approximately 1,971,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,246,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

