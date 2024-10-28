Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

LARK opened at $20.25 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

