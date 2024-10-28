LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $84,798.56 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.28 or 0.99692587 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,197.67 or 0.99360010 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,836,831 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,836,831.384665. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00171979 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $53,215.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

