Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/24/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,757. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

