Lauer Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lauer Wealth LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

