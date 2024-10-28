Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $799,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

