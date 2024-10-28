Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

