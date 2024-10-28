Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

UHS stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.