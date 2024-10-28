Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Travelers Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $250.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.89 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

