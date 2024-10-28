Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $17,740,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,562 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 842.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $150.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

