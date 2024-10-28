LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.95 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. LimeWire has a market cap of $41.95 million and $2.22 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1415873 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,727,988.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

