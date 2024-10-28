Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $376.94 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $376.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,113,372 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,086,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00270562 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
