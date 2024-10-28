Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,065,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,788,376 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 381,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $858,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

