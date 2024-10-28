Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $253.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

