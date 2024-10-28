Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. Loews has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

