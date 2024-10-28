Lunt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,576 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJUL. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 745.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

DJUL stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $332.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.