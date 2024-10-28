Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,370 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $577,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 407,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.