Lyell Strambi Buys 5,730 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Lyell Strambi bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.47 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,883.10 ($13,255.40).

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85.

Aurizon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

