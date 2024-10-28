MagnetGold Price Tops $0.0381 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $519.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,878.64 or 1.00238839 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.58 or 1.00207746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)"

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

