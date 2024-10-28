Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mangoceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mangoceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 36 288 416 147 2.76

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Mangoceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -0.37 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.36 billion $82.32 million 16.16

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 4.14, indicating that their average share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -816.62% -48.14% -36.60%

Summary

Mangoceuticals rivals beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

