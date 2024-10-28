Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MANH opened at $275.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.77 and a twelve month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

