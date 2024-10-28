MAP Protocol Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,405.55 or 0.99610055 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,250.38 or 0.99387355 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.