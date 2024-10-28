MARBLEX (MBX) Price Down 2.5% This Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $66.60 million and $1.05 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,493,500 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 174,493,499.96578518 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.3874499 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $798,256.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars.

