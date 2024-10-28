Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 14287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $542.45 million, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Marcus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

