Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 14287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MCS
Marcus Stock Up 1.3 %
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Marcus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.