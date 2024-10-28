Markel Group (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $21.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $92 EPS for the current fiscal year and $101 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,549.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,564.34. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

