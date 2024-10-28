Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $202,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $507.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

