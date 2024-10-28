MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 103561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
MBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
