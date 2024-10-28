Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lowered by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $330.22 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.00 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.