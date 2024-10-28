Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock remained flat at $25.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

