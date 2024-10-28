Meta Games Coin (MGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90,254.11

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $271.63 million and $90,254.11 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.94 or 0.99811934 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.42 or 0.99636673 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.24171611 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $61,526.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

