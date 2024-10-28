MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $149,987.61 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

