Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

