Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

