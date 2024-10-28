MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 104,416 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $16.21.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

