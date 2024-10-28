MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 104,416 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $16.21.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.