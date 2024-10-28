Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,438.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

