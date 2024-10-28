Monte Rosa Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,532% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,516.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,683,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,135 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 75,698,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,283. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $554.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

