Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $147.16 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $147.16 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00037744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,175,871 coins and its circulating supply is 914,874,534 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

