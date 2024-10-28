Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £660,055.20 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 16,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,890 ($50.51), for a total value of £660,055.20 ($856,991.95).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 3,775 ($49.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,749.58. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,844 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,970 ($51.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.11, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 4,580.15%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

Read More

