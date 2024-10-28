Morgan Stanley Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,150.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,081.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $895.88 and a 52-week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

