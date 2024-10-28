Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,768 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 163,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 168,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,264. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

