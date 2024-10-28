Motorsport Games Inc. held a Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 25, 2024, where important decisions were made regarding the company’s future. During the meeting, stockholders of Motorsport Games Inc. had the opportunity to vote on two key proposals as outlined in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed on September 10, 2024.

The first proposal, known as the “Warrant Exercise Proposal,” involved the approval to exercise warrants issued by the company on July 29, 2024, allowing the purchase of nearly 949,310 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. Unfortunately, the stockholders did not approve this proposal, with 210,069 votes cast in favor and 8,524,301 against, alongside 1,133 abstentions.

The second proposal, termed the “Adjournment Proposal,” sought approval for potential adjournments of the Special Meeting to gather additional proxies if required due to insufficient votes in favor of the Warrant Exercise Proposal. The stockholders approved the Adjournment Proposal, with 8,689,341 votes in favor, 45,037 against, and 1,125 abstentions. Despite the approval, a decision was ultimately made not to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later date.

It is noteworthy that there were no broker non-votes concerning the Warrant Exercise Proposal or the Adjournment Proposal, as these proposals were considered “non-routine” in nature. With the results outlined above, Motorsport Games Inc. continues to move forward with a clear mandate from its stockholders.

The report was signed by Stephen Hood, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Motorsport Games Inc., on October 25, 2024.

