Mumu the Bull 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.64 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $123.84 million and $7.64 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005725 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,937,017.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

