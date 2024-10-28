National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 140438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $699.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

