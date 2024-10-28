NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Issues Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.